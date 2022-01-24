International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases New Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,701,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 108,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. 2,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.