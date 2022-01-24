International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 114.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Guardant Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $7.02 on Monday, reaching $65.73. 7,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

