Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 53,257 shares.The stock last traded at $30.31 and had previously closed at $30.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

