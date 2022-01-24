Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $523.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.60 million and the highest is $531.50 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $441.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

IBP stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

