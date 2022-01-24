Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

