Insider Selling: Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($7.10), for a total transaction of £182,000 ($248,328.56).

Shares of Tandem Group stock traded down GBX 42.90 ($0.59) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 502.10 ($6.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 582.65. The firm has a market cap of £26.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. Tandem Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 468.40 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

