Insider Selling: Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($7.10), for a total transaction of £182,000 ($248,328.56).
Shares of Tandem Group stock traded down GBX 42.90 ($0.59) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 502.10 ($6.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 582.65. The firm has a market cap of £26.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. Tandem Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 468.40 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.
Tandem Group Company Profile
