Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $74.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $504.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMLR. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

