Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Sells $16,100.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 9,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $10,710.00.
PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.