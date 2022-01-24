Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Sells $16,100.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 9,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $10,710.00.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.