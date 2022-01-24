Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells 40,802 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.