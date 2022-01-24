Insider Buying: The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Insider Buys £1,989.30 in Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) insider Susannah Nicklin bought 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £1,989.30 ($2,714.29).

Shares of NAIT stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.82) on Monday. The North American Income Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.40 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($4.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £394.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.