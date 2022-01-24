Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $273,000.

NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $29.93 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.