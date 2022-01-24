Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPHA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of IPHA opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.