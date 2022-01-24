Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $95.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,511.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,868.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2,807.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,797.28 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

