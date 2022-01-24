Infusive Asset Management Inc. Invests $29.83 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $29,833,000. SEA accounts for about 6.4% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SEA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after purchasing an additional 599,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.36.

NYSE:SE traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.74. 139,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $147.99 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

