Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock Holdings Increased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 71.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,925 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in III. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 84,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

III stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $310.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

