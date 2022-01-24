IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.50 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

