IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.