IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

NYSE:VTR opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

