IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,563,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,305,000 after buying an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.

Shares of RCL opened at $79.09 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

