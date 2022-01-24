Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Incyte makes up approximately 4.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.12% of Incyte worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Incyte by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

