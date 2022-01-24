Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,860 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $349.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.99. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.