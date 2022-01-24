Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 413 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 576,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 300,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Newmont stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

