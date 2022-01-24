Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 266,000 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.28% of Organon & Co. worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $30.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

