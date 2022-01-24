Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.60% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,954,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 410,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

