iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 9626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

