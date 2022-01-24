Ignition Price Hits $0.0251 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $37,666.42 and $121.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00097364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.60 or 1.00051547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027454 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00428569 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,515,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,827 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

