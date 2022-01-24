IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $705.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $709.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $219.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77. IDEX has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.