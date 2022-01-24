Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

