Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 15.4% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $5,119.17 or 0.13908580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.00 or 0.06648411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,732.66 or 0.99801135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006485 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

