Ian Selby Acquires 165,240 Shares of Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby acquired 165,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,652.40 ($2,254.60).

Ian Selby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ian Selby purchased 500,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,822.21).

Shares of FLX stock opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. Falanx Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.13.

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

