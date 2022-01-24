IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IAMGOLD by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

