HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $67.45 million and $420,783.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 60.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006169 BTC.

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

