Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $375.25 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

