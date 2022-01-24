Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $484.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

