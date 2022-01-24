HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce sales of $16.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.77 billion. HP reported sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $66.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HPQ opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $39.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.