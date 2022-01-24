Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $36.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.