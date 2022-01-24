Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 12.5%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 3,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $753.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,308 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 894,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 658,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,484,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.