HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of HollyFrontier worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

