Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 190 ($2.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.56% from the stock’s current price.

HOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.41) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 130 ($1.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.40 ($2.30).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.52) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.13. The stock has a market cap of £572.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

