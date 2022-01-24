Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 130 ($1.77) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.41) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 169.40 ($2.31).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.13. The stock has a market cap of £607.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.76. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

