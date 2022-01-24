HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.91

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 4197679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.81.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$548,595. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,500 in the last three months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.