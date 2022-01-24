Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,045 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($13.24) to GBX 1,045 ($14.26) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.20) to GBX 1,027 ($14.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023.40 ($13.96).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 943 ($12.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 875.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 876.11. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.78).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

