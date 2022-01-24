Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.92

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 13812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hippo by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

