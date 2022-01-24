Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.94. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 870%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

