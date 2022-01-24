HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to report sales of $85.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.30 million and the lowest is $79.82 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 635.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $203.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $206.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $712.54 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $754.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPK. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $17.66 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

