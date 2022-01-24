Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $56.93 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $779.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.