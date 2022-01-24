Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 180.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98. Hess has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

