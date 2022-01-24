Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HRX opened at C$16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$12.45 and a 52 week high of C$19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.93.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$131.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

