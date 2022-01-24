Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post sales of $57.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $238.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 215,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,691. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $880.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

