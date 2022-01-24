Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

